Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,487,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,654 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.8% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $121,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

NYSE:MRK opened at $79.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $89.20.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

