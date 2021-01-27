Meridian Network (LOCK) Market Cap Reaches $1.76 Million

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $735,708.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meridian Network token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000516 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded down 52.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,925,158 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

Meridian Network Token Trading

