Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.50-11.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.81.

MTH stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,856. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.68 and its 200-day moving average is $94.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $117.06. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

MTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Meritage Homes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.44.

In other news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $98,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

