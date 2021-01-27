Meritor, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meritor in a report released on Sunday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.80. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTOR. Barclays increased their price target on Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08. Meritor has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $29.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meritor by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 245,148 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 151.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 145,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 87,694 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 400.0% in the third quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 17.8% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 204,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor during the third quarter valued at $570,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 27,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $736,598.73. Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 7,500 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $186,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,169.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,595 shares of company stock worth $3,889,490 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

