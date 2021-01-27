Meta Price Up 38.8% This Week (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Meta has a market capitalization of $44.64 million and approximately $15.06 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meta token can currently be bought for approximately $2.83 or 0.00009213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meta has traded up 38.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00050860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00132651 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00292705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00068843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00070192 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00036914 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,750,423 tokens. Meta’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable

Buying and Selling Meta

Meta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.