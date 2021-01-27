Metacoin Trading 16.5% Higher This Week (MTC)

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One Metacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Metacoin has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. Metacoin has a market cap of $119.83 million and $6,850.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metacoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00074735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $279.24 or 0.00895718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006413 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00049526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.00 or 0.04410594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00017994 BTC.

About Metacoin

Metacoin is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,281,652 coins. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metacoin’s official website is metacoin.network

Metacoin Coin Trading

Metacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.