Metal One Day Volume Hits $10.61 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, Metal has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Metal token can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a total market cap of $25.77 million and approximately $10.61 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00068980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $280.55 or 0.00924857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006572 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00050293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,329.28 or 0.04382139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015801 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018035 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

