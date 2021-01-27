Metal Tiger plc (MTR.L) (LON:MTR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $23.09

Metal Tiger plc (MTR.L) (LON:MTR)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and traded as low as $20.00. Metal Tiger plc (MTR.L) shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 170,745 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £31.35 million and a PE ratio of -9.76. The company has a current ratio of 14.91, a quick ratio of 14.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 23.37.

Metal Tiger plc (MTR.L) Company Profile (LON:MTR)

Metal Tiger plc explores for mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Australasia, and the Americas. It operates through two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. The company explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources, as well as base and precious metals.

