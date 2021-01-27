MetaMorph Tops One Day Trading Volume of $34,346.00 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $195,504.64 and approximately $34,346.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00068243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.02 or 0.00909542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006582 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00051173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,384.70 or 0.04403381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015264 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017602 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

METM is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 312,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,749,997 tokens. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.