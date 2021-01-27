Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) Trading Down 9.3%

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s stock price was down 9.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 1,602,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,304,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

The company has a market cap of $13.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of -2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99.

About Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX)

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Meten EdtechX Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meten EdtechX Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.