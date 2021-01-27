MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MET traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,486,138. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

