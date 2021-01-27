MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $13,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of MetLife by 60.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,896,000 after acquiring an additional 864,000 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV grew its position in MetLife by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 2,208,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,090,000 after purchasing an additional 188,090 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MetLife by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,849,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 64,824 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in MetLife by 11.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,651,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,374,000 after purchasing an additional 172,093 shares during the period. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.5% in the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,584,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,883,000 after buying an additional 67,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

