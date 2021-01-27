Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several research firms recently commented on MTRAF. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Metro from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Metro from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Metro from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Metro from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of MTRAF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.52. 3,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.83. Metro has a twelve month low of $36.67 and a twelve month high of $50.27.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

