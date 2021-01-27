MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

NYSE MTG traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $11.86. 4,967,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,144,296. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.