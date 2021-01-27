Michelle Keefe Sells 4,000 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) insider Michelle Keefe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $302,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,219.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michelle Keefe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Michelle Keefe sold 800 shares of Syneos Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $50,120.00.

Shares of SYNH stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,449. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $78.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.85.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 91.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 92.2% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

