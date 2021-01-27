Michelle Keefe Sells 4,000 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) insider Michelle Keefe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $302,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,219.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Michelle Keefe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 17th, Michelle Keefe sold 800 shares of Syneos Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $50,120.00.
Shares of SYNH stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,449. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $78.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.85.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 91.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 92.2% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SYNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.
About Syneos Health
Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.
Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.