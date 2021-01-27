Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Trading 6.7% Higher

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) shares traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.04 and last traded at $5.91. 1,628,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 864,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micro Focus International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Micro Focus International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,077,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 587,357 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Micro Focus International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 401,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 39,275 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 369,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 80,400 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 62,911 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

