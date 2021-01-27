Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Trading 6.7% Higher

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) shares traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.04 and last traded at $5.91. 1,628,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 864,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micro Focus International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.54.
About Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)
Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.
