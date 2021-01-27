Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Trading Down 8.2%

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)’s stock price traded down 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $132.54 and last traded at $133.04. 3,537,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 2,019,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.98.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.44.
The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.
In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $296,558.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,451,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.
