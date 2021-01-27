Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Trading Down 8.2%

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)’s stock price traded down 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $132.54 and last traded at $133.04. 3,537,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 2,019,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $296,558.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,451,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

