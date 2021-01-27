Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 98,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,368,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,215,000 after acquiring an additional 226,395 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.19.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.53. The stock had a trading volume of 947,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,564,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.81. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,059,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $13,839,070. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

