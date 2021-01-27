Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,943 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.4% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 49.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,666,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,267 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after buying an additional 2,427,846 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Microsoft by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,327,630 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,223,860,000 after buying an additional 1,792,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $232.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.51. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $234.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.21.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

