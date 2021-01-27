Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,164 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.0% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,393 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.3% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 103,089 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 496,088 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $104,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $232.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $234.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.51.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.21.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.