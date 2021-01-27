Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,572 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 180,816 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.8% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 48,139 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,803 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 28,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,304,324 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $289,919,000 after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 57,611 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $232.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $234.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.21.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.