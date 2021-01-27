Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $270.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $283.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Summit Insights downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.61.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $232.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $234.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.96 and its 200 day moving average is $213.51.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,669,109,000 after buying an additional 1,231,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after buying an additional 13,273,020 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after buying an additional 2,427,846 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,141,183,000 after buying an additional 195,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,367,105 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,704,473,000 after buying an additional 514,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

