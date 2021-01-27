Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $285.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $270.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MSFT. Summit Insights cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.36.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $232.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.96 and a 200 day moving average of $213.51. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $234.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

