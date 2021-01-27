Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $269.00 at Barclays

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $250.00 to $269.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.61.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $232.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.51. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $234.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tatro Capital LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

