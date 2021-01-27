Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $285.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.61.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $232.33 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $234.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.51.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,393 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 103,089 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 496,088 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $104,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

