MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Down 8.7%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) traded down 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.43. 14,446,421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 15,872,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MicroVision currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.55 and a beta of 3.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVIS. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MicroVision in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MicroVision by 93.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 39,208 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 44.4% in the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 250,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 8.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

