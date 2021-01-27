Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $18,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 157,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $169,949.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAA. Truist upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

MAA opened at $134.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

