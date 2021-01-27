Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.65

Shares of Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and traded as high as $4.44. Mill City Ventures III shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 5,453 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17.

About Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT)

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. operates as a business development company specializing in investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

