MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Trading Up 7.8%

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) shares were up 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.44 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 1,031,283 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 584,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of MiMedx Group from a “b” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 37.28% and a negative return on equity of 404.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,742,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,456,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts.

