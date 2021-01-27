Mind Gym plc (MIND.L) (LON:MIND) Trading Down 3.7%

Mind Gym plc (MIND.L) (LON:MIND)’s share price traded down 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.70). 18,588 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 54,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.76).

The stock has a market cap of £129.73 million and a PE ratio of 100.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 141.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.17, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

In other news, insider Ruby M. Smith acquired 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £44,800 ($58,531.49).

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioral science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company offers various solutions for performance management, management development, respect, diversity and inclusion, change, ethics, reorganization, personal effectiveness, onboarding, employee engagement, and customer service.

