Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $395.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to announce $395.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $391.73 million to $397.40 million. Minerals Technologies posted sales of $440.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.08 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $65.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.09 and its 200-day moving average is $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other Minerals Technologies news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 11,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $728,669.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,978,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $186,347.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,741 shares in the company, valued at $727,120.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,862 shares of company stock worth $1,966,099 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 20,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 369,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after buying an additional 41,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,117,000 after buying an additional 15,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 301,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 30,391 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

