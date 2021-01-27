MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Trading Up 16.9%

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares were up 16.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.80 and last traded at $27.80. Approximately 377,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the average daily volume of 126,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.44.

About MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ)

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company provides dedicated truckload services to sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators.

