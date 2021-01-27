MintCoin (MINT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. MintCoin has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $1.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MintCoin has traded up 73% against the U.S. dollar. One MintCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MintCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00049943 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000109 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000025 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MintCoin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . MintCoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.eu

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.