Minter Network (BIP) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last Week

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $6.42 million and $63,095.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Minter Network has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00050421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00130635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00008927 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00285335 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00068024 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,571,765,720 coins and its circulating supply is 3,366,556,153 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars.

