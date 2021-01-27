Mirror Protocol Price Tops $3.15 on Major Exchanges (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 62% higher against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $85.89 million and $14.77 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.15 or 0.00010537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00050716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00134466 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00300540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00069610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00071719 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00037135 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,287,176 tokens. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

Mirror Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

