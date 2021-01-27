Mirrored ProShares VIX Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.18 Million (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be bought for about $15.20 or 0.00050897 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $761,484.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00050716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00134466 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00300540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00069610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00071719 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00037135 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 275,060 tokens. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Trading

Mirrored ProShares VIX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

