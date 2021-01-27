Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $152,368.00

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored Tesla token can currently be bought for about $890.23 or 0.02891430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a market capitalization of $6.42 million and $152,368.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00050475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00132391 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00291423 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00068889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00069618 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00036981 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 7,213 tokens. Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

