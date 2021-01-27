Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) (LON:MAB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $187.88

Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) (LON:MAB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $187.88 and traded as high as $285.50. Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) shares last traded at $282.00, with a volume of 722,768 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 278.57 ($3.64).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 244.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 187.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

