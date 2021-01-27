Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.5% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in NextEra Energy by 334.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,804 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in NextEra Energy by 288.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,406 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in NextEra Energy by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,802,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,684 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in NextEra Energy by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,348 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,245,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,089,000 after purchasing an additional 930,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $85.23 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

