MKM Partners Initiates Coverage on BP (NYSE:BP)

Research analysts at MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BP from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. HSBC lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.08.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55. BP has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $44.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BP will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BP. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in BP during the second quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of BP by 51.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 20.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 31,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of BP by 16.2% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 23,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

