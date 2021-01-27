MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.96-2.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $625-675 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $603.6 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKSI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.36.

Shares of MKSI traded down $11.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,602. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $192.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.21.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $589.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.55 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

