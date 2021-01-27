MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) were down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $164.69 and last traded at $165.53. Approximately 521,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 388,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.09.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKSI. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.36.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $589.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.55 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. Research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.