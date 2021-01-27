MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) were down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $164.69 and last traded at $165.53. Approximately 521,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 388,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.09.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKSI. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.36.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.60.
In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)
MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.
