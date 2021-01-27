Mobile Streams Plc (MOS.L) (LON:MOS) Shares Gap Down to $0.30

Mobile Streams Plc (MOS.L) (LON:MOS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.29. Mobile Streams Plc (MOS.L) shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 26,279,364 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.74.

Mobile Streams Plc (MOS.L) Company Profile (LON:MOS)

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale of content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, the Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America. The company distributes licensed mobile phone content through mobile operators, as well as through the internet. It also provides consulting and technical services.

