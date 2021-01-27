Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Trading Down 6.4%

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) shares fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.26 and last traded at $23.12. 764,956 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 934,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.

MWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Mohawk Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $505.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 4.78.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. The firm had revenue of $58.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth $178,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,927,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,605,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth about $1,072,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth about $2,043,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

