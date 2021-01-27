Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.43.

Several analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $160,120.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,900.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $266,240.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,256 shares of company stock worth $8,625,354. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth $84,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MHK opened at $148.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $56.62 and a 1-year high of $153.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.