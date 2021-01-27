Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,438 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4,400.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $219.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $102.85 and a one year high of $246.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total value of $200,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.80, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $458,710 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

