Monarch Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet makes up about 2.0% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.44.

Shares of ZBH opened at $158.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 988.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $165.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

