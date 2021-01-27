Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $10.28 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,902 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 3.2% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.61.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $215.38 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

