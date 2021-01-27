Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 106.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 165.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $86.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $115.53.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

