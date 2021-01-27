Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $3.93 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 617,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,976,000 after buying an additional 17,077 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 29,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 27,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $66.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average is $64.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.76, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

